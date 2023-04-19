Lake Street Maintains Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 472.41% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greenbrook TMS is $4.24. The forecasts range from a low of $3.34 to a high of $6.17. The average price target represents an increase of 472.41% from its latest reported closing price of $0.74.

The projected annual revenue for Greenbrook TMS is $100MM, an increase of 45.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PSIL - AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds 117K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 700K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

K.J. Harrison & Partners holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBNH by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 33K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBNH by 99.93% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenbrook TMS. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBNH is 0.31%, an increase of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 1,114K shares.

Greenbrook TMS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Operating through 123 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of TMS therapy, an FDA-cleared,non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 370,000 TMS treatments to close to 10,000 patients struggling with depression.

