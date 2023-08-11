Lake Street Maintains Forian (FORA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 174.62% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Forian is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 174.62% from its latest reported closing price of 2.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Forian is 35MM, an increase of 13.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forian. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FORA is 0.11%, an increase of 30.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 4,186K shares. The put/call ratio of FORA is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oracle Investment Management holds 1,364K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORA by 63.52% over the last quarter.

Staley Capital Advisers holds 1,047K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORA by 30.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 508K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canton Hathaway holds 237K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 26.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORA by 20.11% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 229K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Forian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Forian provides a unique suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences, healthcare payer and provider segments, as well as cannabis dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators and regulators.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.