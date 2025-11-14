Lake Street Maintains Evolv Technologies Holdings (EVLV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of Evolv Technologies Holdings (NasdaqCM:EVLV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.81% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Evolv Technologies Holdings is $9.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 62.81% from its latest reported closing price of $6.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Evolv Technologies Holdings is 196MM, an increase of 43.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolv Technologies Holdings. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 13.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVLV is 0.31%, an increase of 18.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.33% to 116,781K shares. The put/call ratio of EVLV is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Data Collective IV GP holds 5,000K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,681K shares , representing a decrease of 93.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVLV by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,188K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares , representing an increase of 66.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVLV by 215.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,011K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,975K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVLV by 80.03% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 3,843K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Key Colony Management holds 3,275K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,105K shares , representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVLV by 53.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.