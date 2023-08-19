Lake Street Maintains Evogene (EVGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 492.16% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evogene is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 492.16% from its latest reported closing price of 0.69.

The projected annual revenue for Evogene is 27MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evogene. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVGN is 0.00%, an increase of 652.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 830K shares. The put/call ratio of EVGN is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silverarc Capital Management holds 100K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Millennium Management holds 79K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 78.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGN by 331.84% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 66K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGN by 15.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 59K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 59K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Evogene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evogene is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements. Utilizing the CPB platform, Evogene and its subsidiaries are now advancing product pipelines for human microbiome-based therapeutics through Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis through Canonic Ltd., ag-biologicals through Lavie Bio Ltd., ag-chemicals through AgPlenus Ltd., seed traits through the Ag-Seeds division, and ag-solutions for castor oil production through Casterra Ltd.

