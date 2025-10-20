Lake Street Maintains Evaxion A (EVAX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of Evaxion A (NasdaqCM:EVAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.24% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Evaxion A is $11.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 65.24% from its latest reported closing price of $6.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Evaxion A is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evaxion A. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVAX is 0.00%, an increase of 101.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.85% to 120K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ikarian Capital holds 80K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 24K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 76.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVAX by 418.35% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVAX by 26.80% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing a decrease of 219.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVAX by 92.82% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.