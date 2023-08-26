Lake Street Maintains Domo Inc. - Class B (DOMO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Domo Inc. - Class B (NASDAQ:DOMO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.46% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Domo Inc. - Class B is 21.93. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 100.46% from its latest reported closing price of 10.94.

The projected annual revenue for Domo Inc. - Class B is 344MM, an increase of 14.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domo Inc. - Class B. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 9.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOMO is 0.10%, a decrease of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.58% to 25,269K shares. The put/call ratio of DOMO is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 944K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOMO by 415.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 901K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMO by 5.47% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 788K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 717K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOMO by 0.67% over the last quarter.

SKYY - First Trust Cloud Computing ETF holds 713K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares, representing a decrease of 32.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMO by 30.03% over the last quarter.

Domo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale.

