Lake Street Maintains DHI Group (DHX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 174.19% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DHI Group is 9.35. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 174.19% from its latest reported closing price of 3.41.

The projected annual revenue for DHI Group is 174MM, an increase of 13.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in DHI Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHX is 0.11%, a decrease of 25.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.14% to 38,149K shares. The put/call ratio of DHX is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,662K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,092K shares, representing a decrease of 11.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 2,497K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,293K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares, representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,668K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 19.35% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 1,645K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 63.80% over the last quarter.

DHI Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DHI Group, Inc. is a leading provider of career marketplaces for technology professionals across industries, in financial services and with active government security clearances. The Company's mission is to empower tech professionals and organizations to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. The Company's vision is to create indispensable career marketplaces to match the highest quality candidates with the right client career opportunities. Since 1990, the Company has built itselfs on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, the Company serves multiple markets located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

