Lake Street Maintains CVRx (CVRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CVRx is 19.38. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 54.55% from its latest reported closing price of 12.54.

The projected annual revenue for CVRx is 39MM, an increase of 46.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVRx. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 10.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVRX is 0.55%, an increase of 55.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 11,162K shares. The put/call ratio of CVRX is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Johnson & Johnson holds 3,496K shares representing 16.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,371K shares representing 11.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVRX by 121.40% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,015K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares, representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVRX by 98.95% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 612K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVRX by 87.99% over the last quarter.

Parian Global Management holds 393K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares, representing a decrease of 34.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVRX by 18.27% over the last quarter.

CVRx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CVRx, Inc. is a privately held company founded in 2001 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company has developed the second-generation BAROSTIM NEO, a minimally invasive implantable system approved for use in heart failure in over 30 countries and approved for use in resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area, Colombia and New Zealand.

