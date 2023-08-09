Lake Street Maintains ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 186.88% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ClearPoint Neuro is 18.36. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 186.88% from its latest reported closing price of 6.40.

The projected annual revenue for ClearPoint Neuro is 28MM, an increase of 29.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in ClearPoint Neuro. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLPT is 0.07%, a decrease of 20.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.53% to 4,841K shares. The put/call ratio of CLPT is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 771K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPT by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 334K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPT by 55.78% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 277K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLPT by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management holds 246K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 31.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLPT by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 236K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 50.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLPT by 107.08% over the last quarter.

ClearPoint Neuro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ClearPoint Neuro's mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company's current product portfolio include deep-brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, neuro-aspiration, and delivery of drugs, biologics, and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in over 60 active clinical sites in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company's SmartFlow® cannula is being used in partnership or evaluation with 25 individual biologics and drug delivery companies in various stages from preclinical research to late-stage regulatory trials. To date, more than 4,000 cases have been performed and supported by the Company's field-based clinical specialist team which offers support and services for its partners.

