Lake Street Maintains Clearfield (CLFD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of Clearfield (NasdaqGM:CLFD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.22% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clearfield is $50.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 79.22% from its latest reported closing price of $28.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clearfield is 681MM, an increase of 353.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearfield. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLFD is 0.08%, an increase of 6.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 10,806K shares. The put/call ratio of CLFD is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mairs & Power holds 731K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares , representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLFD by 27.70% over the last quarter.

ACK Asset Management holds 625K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 480K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 94.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLFD by 1,315.91% over the last quarter.

MPGFX - Mairs & Power Growth Fund holds 440K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 420K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares , representing a decrease of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLFD by 31.00% over the last quarter.

