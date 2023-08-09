Lake Street Maintains Clarus (CLAR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.40% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clarus is 14.43. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 59.40% from its latest reported closing price of 9.05.

The projected annual revenue for Clarus is 467MM, an increase of 16.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clarus. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLAR is 0.03%, an increase of 159.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.86% to 1,906K shares. The put/call ratio of CLAR is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,006K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 272K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLAR by 26.53% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 249K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLAR by 43.68% over the last quarter.

PASIX - PACE Alternative Strategies Investments holds 188K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clarus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport markets. With a strong reputation for innovation, style, quality, design, safety and durability, Clarus' portfolio of iconic brands includes Black Diamond®, Sierra®, Barnes®, PIEPS®, and SKINourishment® sold through specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally.

