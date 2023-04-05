Lake Street Maintains Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Checkpoint Therapeutics with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,310.91% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Checkpoint Therapeutics is $55.69. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 2,310.91% from its latest reported closing price of $2.31.

The projected annual revenue for Checkpoint Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 861K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Alternative Investment Funds - Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund Class I holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 400.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKPT by 78.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,977K shares representing 16.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FZILX - Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 13K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Checkpoint Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 72.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CKPT is 0.08%, an increase of 41.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 77.37% to 2,595K shares. The put/call ratio of CKPT is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. ('Checkpoint') is a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead antibody product candidate, cosibelimab, a potential best-in-class anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in an ongoing global, open-label, multicohort Phase 1 clinical trial in checkpoint therapy-naïve patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers, including ongoing cohorts in locally advanced and metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma intended to support one or more applications for marketing approval. In addition, Checkpoint is evaluating its lead small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, CK-101, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor ('EGFR') inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Checkpoint is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc.

