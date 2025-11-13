Lake Street Maintains Cellebrite DI (CLBT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of Cellebrite DI (NasdaqGS:CLBT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.14% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cellebrite DI is $24.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 25.14% from its latest reported closing price of $19.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cellebrite DI is 414MM, a decrease of 9.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellebrite DI. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLBT is 0.61%, an increase of 8.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.51% to 140,397K shares. The put/call ratio of CLBT is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

True Wind Capital Management holds 13,861K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Axon Enterprise holds 9,000K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,518K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares , representing an increase of 51.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 63.35% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,560K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,506K shares , representing an increase of 36.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 134.25% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 5,150K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

