Lake Street Maintains Calavo Growers (CVGW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.10% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Calavo Growers is 37.23. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 19.10% from its latest reported closing price of 31.26.

The projected annual revenue for Calavo Growers is 1,306MM, an increase of 34.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calavo Growers. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVGW is 0.11%, an increase of 22.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 17,578K shares. The put/call ratio of CVGW is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuance Investments holds 2,021K shares representing 11.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,893K shares, representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVGW by 8.67% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,251K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVGW by 4.88% over the last quarter.

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 902K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing an increase of 14.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVGW by 20.72% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 641K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVGW by 4.35% over the last quarter.

SASMX - ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Fund holds 515K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Calavo Growers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company's Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo's fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and a variety of private label and store brands.

