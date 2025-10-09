Lake Street Maintains Cadre Holdings (CDRE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of Cadre Holdings (NYSE:CDRE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.08% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cadre Holdings is $39.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.08% from its latest reported closing price of $38.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cadre Holdings is 542MM, a decrease of 5.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadre Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDRE is 0.21%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 35,776K shares. The put/call ratio of CDRE is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,033K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,967K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDRE by 3.83% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 2,743K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,530K shares , representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDRE by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,320K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,242K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDRE by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Wynnefield Capital holds 1,125K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,001K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDRE by 50.57% over the last quarter.

