Lake Street Maintains Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Biolife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.52% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biolife Solutions is 30.75. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 134.52% from its latest reported closing price of 13.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Biolife Solutions is 200MM, an increase of 23.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biolife Solutions. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLFS is 0.19%, an increase of 3.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 45,012K shares. The put/call ratio of BLFS is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Casdin Capital holds 7,572K shares representing 17.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,566K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLFS by 27.11% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,488K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,535K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLFS by 13.94% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,925K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLFS by 14.77% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,675K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFS by 16.35% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 1,559K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLFS by 177,518.41% over the last quarter.

Biolife Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction products and services. Its products and services portfolio includes its proprietary CryoStor® freeze media, HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, and Custom Biogenic Systems high capacity storage freezers and SciSafe biologic storage services.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.