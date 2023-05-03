Lake Street Maintains Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.60% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Big 5 Sporting Goods is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 50.60% from its latest reported closing price of 7.45.

The projected annual revenue for Big 5 Sporting Goods is 1,055MM, an increase of 7.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.40.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $7.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.59%, the lowest has been 2.27%, and the highest has been 24.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.69 (n=224).

The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Big 5 Sporting Goods. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGFV is 0.03%, a decrease of 32.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.64% to 11,467K shares. The put/call ratio of BGFV is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 645K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 502K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGFV by 19.73% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 485K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares, representing a decrease of 76.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGFV by 54.81% over the last quarter.

SYLD - Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF holds 431K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares, representing an increase of 17.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGFV by 27.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 411K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGFV by 20.22% over the last quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Big 5 is a leading sporting goods retailer in the western United States, operating 430 stores under the 'Big 5 Sporting Goods' name as of the fiscal quarter ended January 3, 2021. Big 5 provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format that averages 11,000 square feet. Big 5's product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, home recreation, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation.

