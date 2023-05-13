Lake Street Maintains Apyx Medical (APYX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.48% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apyx Medical is 7.90. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 47.48% from its latest reported closing price of 5.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Apyx Medical is 53MM, an increase of 20.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apyx Medical. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APYX is 0.26%, a decrease of 25.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 21,300K shares. The put/call ratio of APYX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Archon Capital Management holds 3,452K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,694K shares, representing an increase of 21.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APYX by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,398K shares representing 9.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 1,776K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,457K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares, representing an increase of 45.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APYX by 115.16% over the last quarter.

Invenire Partners holds 946K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing an increase of 38.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APYX by 44.37% over the last quarter.

Apyx Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. Known for its innovative Helium Plasma Technology, Apyx is solely focused on bringing transformative solutions to the physicians and patients it serves. The company's Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion offers surgeons and physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results. The J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreements with other medical device manufacturers.

See all Apyx Medical regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.