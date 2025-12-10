Lake Street Maintains American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of American Outdoor Brands (NasdaqGS:AOUT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.01% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Outdoor Brands is $15.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 102.01% from its latest reported closing price of $7.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Outdoor Brands is 254MM, an increase of 20.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45, an increase of 18.54% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Outdoor Brands. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOUT is 0.06%, an increase of 14.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 10,798K shares. The put/call ratio of AOUT is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,771K shares representing 13.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing an increase of 31.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOUT by 18.32% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 859K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares , representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOUT by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Engine Capital Management holds 656K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 477K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 377K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing an increase of 57.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOUT by 75.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.