Lake Street Maintains Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 346.92% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Achieve Life Sciences is 27.98. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 346.92% from its latest reported closing price of 6.26.

The projected annual revenue for Achieve Life Sciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Achieve Life Sciences. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHV is 0.04%, a decrease of 72.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.64% to 2,559K shares. The put/call ratio of ACHV is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shay Capital holds 480K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 29.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHV by 148.70% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 313K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 231K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 180K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 52.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHV by 440.77% over the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 175K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death that is responsible for more than eight million deaths worldwide. and nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. annually.12 More than 87% of lung cancer deaths, 61% of all pulmonary disease deaths, and 32% of all deaths from coronary heart disease are attributable to smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke. Achieve's focus is to address the global smoking health and nicotine addiction epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline. Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.

