Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Wag! Group (PET) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Lake Street initiated coverage of Wag! Group (NasdaqGM:PET) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 255.35% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wag! Group is 5.51. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 255.35% from its latest reported closing price of 1.55.

The projected annual revenue for Wag! Group is 91MM, an increase of 5.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wag! Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PET is 0.72%, an increase of 33.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 20,375K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SherpaCapital holds 6,997K shares representing 17.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Catalyst Group Management holds 6,977K shares representing 17.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Battery Management holds 3,854K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 606K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 853K shares , representing a decrease of 40.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PET by 42.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 404K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

