Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Lake Street initiated coverage of Viking Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:VKTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 203.25% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Viking Therapeutics is $96.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 203.25% from its latest reported closing price of $31.66 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Viking Therapeutics is 50MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viking Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 164 owner(s) or 27.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VKTX is 0.10%, an increase of 23.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.78% to 86,050K shares. The put/call ratio of VKTX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,013K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,464K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 4,432K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,436K shares , representing an increase of 45.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 2,129K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares , representing an increase of 26.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 78.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,082K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,995K shares , representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 47.99% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.