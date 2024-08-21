Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Sight Sciences (SGHT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2024, Lake Street initiated coverage of Sight Sciences (NasdaqGS:SGHT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.85% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sight Sciences is $6.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 7.85% from its latest reported closing price of $6.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sight Sciences is 121MM, an increase of 51.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sight Sciences. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGHT is 0.02%, an increase of 12.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 18,144K shares. The put/call ratio of SGHT is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 3,148K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,162K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 70.53% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,856K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,872K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 73.47% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 1,425K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares , representing a decrease of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 63.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 934K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 864K shares , representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 0.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 771K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares , representing an increase of 24.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 16.94% over the last quarter.

Sight Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2011, Sight Sciences develops and commercializes intelligently designed and engineered products that target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases. The company currently markets two products, the OMNI® Surgical System and the TearCare® System.

