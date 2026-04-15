Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Sanara MedTech (SMTI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Lake Street initiated coverage of Sanara MedTech (NasdaqCM:SMTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.38% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sanara MedTech is $36.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 98.38% from its latest reported closing price of $18.51 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sanara MedTech is 123MM, an increase of 18.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanara MedTech. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 57.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTI is 0.06%, an increase of 131.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.50% to 1,904K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baird Financial Group holds 760K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company.

Stonebridge Wealth Management holds 135K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing an increase of 15.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTI by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 118K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing an increase of 56.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTI by 79.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 79K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTI by 61.79% over the last quarter.

Squarepoint Ops holds 49K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 35.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTI by 21.57% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.