Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Richtech Robotics (RR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of Richtech Robotics (NasdaqCM:RR) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Richtech Robotics. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 70.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RR is 0.00%, an increase of 27.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 106.87% to 3,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 668K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 442K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares , representing an increase of 53.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RR by 574.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 441K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares , representing an increase of 48.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RR by 495.17% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 122K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 67.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RR by 72.49% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 110K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.