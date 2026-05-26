Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Regis (RGS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2026, Lake Street initiated coverage of Regis (NasdaqGM:RGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.67% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Regis is $40.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 41.67% from its latest reported closing price of $28.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regis. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 13.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGS is 0.14%, an increase of 37.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.47% to 846K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tcw Group holds 394K shares representing 15.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 101K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing an increase of 31.60%.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 67K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company.

Proficio Capital Partners holds 33K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGS by 31.33% over the last quarter.

Sandia Investment Management holds 33K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.