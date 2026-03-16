Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Prenetics Global (PRE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 16, 2026, Lake Street initiated coverage of Prenetics Global (NasdaqGM:PRE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.17% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Prenetics Global is $32.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 59.17% from its latest reported closing price of $20.72 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Prenetics Global is 366MM, an increase of 296.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prenetics Global. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRE is 0.03%, an increase of 123.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.21% to 1,740K shares. The put/call ratio of PRE is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prudential holds 428K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 346K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 268K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares , representing a decrease of 18.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRE by 31.68% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 83K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

683 Capital Management holds 75K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.