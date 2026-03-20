Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Photronics (PLAB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2026, Lake Street initiated coverage of Photronics (NasdaqGS:PLAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.84% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Photronics is $43.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $44.84. The average price target represents an increase of 18.84% from its latest reported closing price of $36.35 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Photronics is 904MM, an increase of 4.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Photronics. This is an decrease of 198 owner(s) or 33.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLAB is 0.10%, an increase of 23.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.20% to 57,923K shares. The put/call ratio of PLAB is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,883K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,513K shares , representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 57.99% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,461K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,412K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 40.52% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,143K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,306K shares , representing a decrease of 7.61%.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,830K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,844K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 28.66% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,536K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares , representing an increase of 79.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 16.03% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.