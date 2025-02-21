Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Owlet (OWLT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 208.47% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Owlet is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 208.47% from its latest reported closing price of $4.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Owlet is 132MM, an increase of 68.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owlet. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 13.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OWLT is 0.05%, an increase of 28.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 6,259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eclipse Ventures holds 3,802K shares representing 23.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Corsair Capital Management holds 579K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pelion holds 325K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 316K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 270K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Owlet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel calmer and more confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help further that belief.

