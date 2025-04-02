Lake Street Initiates Coverage of OS Therapies (OSTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of OS Therapies (NYSEAM:OSTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 865.16% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for OS Therapies is $14.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 865.16% from its latest reported closing price of $1.55 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in OS Therapies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSTX is 0.05%, an increase of 240.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.43% to 148K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CM Management holds 110K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 54.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTX by 276.44% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 30K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing a decrease of 102.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSTX by 22.24% over the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Armstrong Advisory Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.