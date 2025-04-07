Lake Street Initiates Coverage of OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of OrthoPediatrics (NasdaqGM:KIDS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.04% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for OrthoPediatrics is $38.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 78.04% from its latest reported closing price of $21.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OrthoPediatrics is 208MM, an increase of 1.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in OrthoPediatrics. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIDS is 0.09%, an increase of 15.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 20,588K shares. The put/call ratio of KIDS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 1,882K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,242K shares , representing a decrease of 19.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 22.69% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,534K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 66.79% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 1,108K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,061K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares , representing an increase of 16.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 7.43% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 786K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares , representing a decrease of 28.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 29.35% over the last quarter.

OrthoPediatrics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 44 countries outside the United States.

