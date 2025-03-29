Lake Street Initiates Coverage of OncoCyte (LSE:0KCC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 28, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of OncoCyte (LSE:0KCC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.25% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for OncoCyte is 4.12 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 3.96 GBX to a high of 4.37 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 41.25% from its latest reported closing price of 2.92 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for OncoCyte is 29MM, an increase of 1,416.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in OncoCyte. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KCC is 0.16%, an increase of 129.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.65% to 8,539K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Broadwood Capital holds 6,244K shares representing 21.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,929K shares , representing an increase of 21.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KCC by 7.76% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 776K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares , representing a decrease of 41.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KCC by 40.63% over the last quarter.

Pura Vida Investments holds 654K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares , representing an increase of 24.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KCC by 435.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 155K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 137K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing an increase of 24.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KCC by 5.34% over the last quarter.

