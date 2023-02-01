Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Zuora (ZUO) with Buy Recommendation

On January 31, 2023, Lake Street initiated coverage of Zuora with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.33% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zuora is $11.98. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 51.33% from its latest reported closing price of $7.92.

The projected annual revenue for Zuora is $397MM, an increase of 3.55%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.15.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,952,202 shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,061,106 shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 61.51% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 5,118,254 shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,885,232 shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 66.08% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 4,502,107 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,027,581 shares, representing a decrease of 11.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 21.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,711,427 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,565,636 shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 10.53% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 3,174,535 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,709,524 shares, representing an increase of 14.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zuora. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 9.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ZUO is 0.1590%, a decrease of 3.9609%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 109,561K shares.

Zuora Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC.

