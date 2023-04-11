Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Xponential Fitness (XPOF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Lake Street initiated coverage of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.05% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xponential Fitness is $34.59. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 10.05% from its latest reported closing price of $31.43.

The projected annual revenue for Xponential Fitness is $287MM, an increase of 17.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Principal Financial Group holds 38K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

DEUTSCHE DWS INVESTMENTS VIT FUNDS - DWS Small Cap Index VIP holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HDG - ProShares Hedge Replication ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 26.39% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xponential Fitness. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 21.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPOF is 0.16%, an increase of 20.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.70% to 18,475K shares. The put/call ratio of XPOF is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Xponential Fitness Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Xponential Fitness, Inc. is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company has built and curated a diversified platform of nine boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and 10 additional countries as of June 30, 2021.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

