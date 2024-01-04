Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Silk Road Medical (SILK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, Lake Street initiated coverage of Silk Road Medical (NasdaqGS:SILK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.45% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silk Road Medical is 11.95. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.45% from its latest reported closing price of 11.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Silk Road Medical is 216MM, an increase of 27.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silk Road Medical. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 5.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SILK is 0.11%, a decrease of 34.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.73% to 49,346K shares. The put/call ratio of SILK is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,708K shares representing 14.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,247K shares, representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 47.62% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,967K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,967K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,726K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 51.12% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 1,431K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares, representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 50.33% over the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silk Road Medical, Inc.,is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company's flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.