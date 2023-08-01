Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Priority Technology Holdings (PRTH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Lake Street initiated coverage of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.67% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Priority Technology Holdings is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 58.67% from its latest reported closing price of 4.50.

The projected annual revenue for Priority Technology Holdings is 739MM, an increase of 6.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Priority Technology Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRTH is 0.01%, a decrease of 46.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.40% to 9,156K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stone Point Capital holds 5,193K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 1,145K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347K shares, representing a decrease of 17.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTH by 40.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 326K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares, representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTH by 32.45% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 263K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing a decrease of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTH by 33.37% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 258K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing a decrease of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTH by 39.86% over the last quarter.

Priority Technology Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Priority is a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and corporate payment solutions, offering unique product and service capabilities to its merchant network and distribution partners. Priority's enterprise operates from a purpose-built payments infrastructure that includes tailored customer service offerings and bespoke technology development, allowing the Company to provide end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent software.

