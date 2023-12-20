Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2023, Lake Street initiated coverage of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.49% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pioneer Power Solutions is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 115.49% from its latest reported closing price of 5.68.

The projected annual revenue for Pioneer Power Solutions is 56MM, an increase of 30.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer Power Solutions. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPSI is 0.02%, a decrease of 36.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.57% to 1,232K shares. The put/call ratio of PPSI is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAM Investors holds 142K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing a decrease of 108.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPSI by 62.70% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 124K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company.

Atria Wealth Solutions holds 117K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing a decrease of 152.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPSI by 69.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 107K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 92K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 73.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPSI by 192.44% over the last quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions Background Information

Pioneer Power Solutions Background Information

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells and services a broad range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. The Company's principal products include switchgear and engine-generator controls, complemented by a national field-service network to maintain and repair power generation assets.

