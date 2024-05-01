Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Personalis (PSNL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2024, Lake Street initiated coverage of Personalis (NasdaqGM:PSNL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 229.59% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Personalis is 4.84. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 229.59% from its latest reported closing price of 1.47.

The projected annual revenue for Personalis is 108MM, an increase of 47.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Personalis. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSNL is 0.02%, an increase of 17.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.86% to 27,446K shares. The put/call ratio of PSNL is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 6,065K shares representing 11.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,672K shares , representing a decrease of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 24.56% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 5,594K shares representing 10.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,606K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 20.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,375K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 1,084K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 978K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares , representing a decrease of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 41.10% over the last quarter.

Personalis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. The Personalis® ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The PersonalisClinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA'88-certified and CAP-accredited.

