Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Par Technology (PAR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Lake Street initiated coverage of Par Technology (NYSE:PAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.29% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Par Technology is 41.00. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 24.29% from its latest reported closing price of 32.99.

The projected annual revenue for Par Technology is 382MM, an increase of 1.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Par Technology. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAR is 0.45%, an increase of 47.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.57% to 37,696K shares. The put/call ratio of PAR is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,565K shares representing 13.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,449K shares, representing an increase of 31.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 77.18% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,978K shares representing 10.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,140K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADW Capital Management holds 1,650K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,509K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares, representing an increase of 31.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 82.05% over the last quarter.

Par Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech's Brink POS® integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual and table service restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world's leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology's Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various other federal agencies.

