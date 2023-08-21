Lake Street Initiates Coverage of OptiNose (OPTN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Lake Street initiated coverage of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 174.62% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for OptiNose is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 174.62% from its latest reported closing price of 1.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OptiNose is 90MM, an increase of 24.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in OptiNose. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPTN is 0.11%, a decrease of 47.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.89% to 56,407K shares. The put/call ratio of OPTN is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Point Partners holds 8,840K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,895K shares, representing an increase of 10.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPTN by 28.85% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,749K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,781K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPTN by 38.66% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 4,045K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 3,649K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 3,597K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,497K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPTN by 35.48% over the last quarter.

OptiNose Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. Optinose has offices in the U.S. and Norway.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.