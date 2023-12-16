Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Olo Inc - (OLO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, Lake Street initiated coverage of Olo Inc - (NYSE:OLO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.42% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Olo Inc - is 8.29. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 41.42% from its latest reported closing price of 5.86.

The projected annual revenue for Olo Inc - is 217MM, an increase of 0.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olo Inc -. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 9.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLO is 0.53%, a decrease of 8.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 167,265K shares. The put/call ratio of OLO is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raine Capital holds 32,220K shares representing 19.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 16,184K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,228K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 11,471K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,831K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 36.04% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 9,677K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 8,265K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,408K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Olo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Olo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points – from a brand’s own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. Olo serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 400 brands, such as Applebee’s (DIN), Checkers & Rally’s, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Chili’s (EAT), Dairy Queen, Denny’s (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Portillo’s Hot Dogs, Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. SKIP THE LINE®

