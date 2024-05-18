Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Mission Produce (AVO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2024, Lake Street initiated coverage of Mission Produce (NasdaqGS:AVO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.96% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mission Produce is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 10.96% from its latest reported closing price of 12.87.

The projected annual revenue for Mission Produce is 1,178MM, an increase of 17.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mission Produce. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVO is 0.06%, an increase of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 24,461K shares. The put/call ratio of AVO is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuance Investments holds 3,973K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,621K shares , representing a decrease of 16.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVO by 15.93% over the last quarter.

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,968K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,881K shares , representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVO by 8.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,350K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,253K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares , representing an increase of 12.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVO by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,069K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVO by 7.17% over the last quarter.

Mission Produce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mission Produce, Inc. provides fruit farming services. The Company specializes in producing, distributing, and marketing hass avocados. Mission Produce serves customers worldwide.

