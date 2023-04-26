Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Kura Sushi USA Inc - (KRUS) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Lake Street initiated coverage of Kura Sushi USA Inc - (NASDAQ:KRUS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.23% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kura Sushi USA Inc - is 86.44. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.23% from its latest reported closing price of 66.89.

The projected annual revenue for Kura Sushi USA Inc - is 189MM, an increase of 15.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Sushi USA Inc -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRUS is 0.10%, a decrease of 45.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.71% to 5,478K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stephens holds 899K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 34.58% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 333K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares, representing an increase of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 246K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing a decrease of 15.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 44.82% over the last quarter.

CGOAX - Columbia Small Cap Growth Fund I holds 228K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 30.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 41.29% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 214K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing a decrease of 65.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 62.47% over the last quarter.

Kura Sushi USA Background Information

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 28 locations in six states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 450 restaurants and 35 years of brand history.

