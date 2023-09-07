Lake Street Initiates Coverage of KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Lake Street initiated coverage of KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.40% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for KORU Medical Systems is 4.42. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 75.40% from its latest reported closing price of 2.52.

The projected annual revenue for KORU Medical Systems is 31MM, an increase of 7.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in KORU Medical Systems. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 46.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRMD is 0.06%, a decrease of 57.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.18% to 18,645K shares. The put/call ratio of KRMD is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Light Asset Management holds 5,300K shares representing 11.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,191K shares, representing a decrease of 16.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRMD by 39.09% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 2,970K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,121K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,166K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRMD by 27.51% over the last quarter.

Parkman Healthcare Partners holds 899K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares, representing an increase of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRMD by 31.19% over the last quarter.

272 Capital holds 812K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRMD by 25.54% over the last quarter.

KORU Medical Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical System develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings.

