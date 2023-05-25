Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Genius Sports (GENI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Lake Street initiated coverage of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.67% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genius Sports is 7.48. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.67% from its latest reported closing price of 5.28.

The projected annual revenue for Genius Sports is 399MM, an increase of 13.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genius Sports. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 6.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENI is 0.32%, an increase of 19.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.01% to 102,802K shares. The put/call ratio of GENI is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 18,559K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 10,568K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,355K shares, representing an increase of 11.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 56.80% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,815K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,090K shares, representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 82.43% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,701K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,244K shares, representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 21.79% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,701K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,244K shares, representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 41.65% over the last quarter.

Genius Sports Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Company's mission is to champion a more sustainable sports data ecosystem that benefits all parties – from the rights holder all the way through to the fan. Genius Sport is the trusted partner to over 500 sports organisations globally, capturing the highest quality data for many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, English Premier League, Serie A, FIBA and the NCAA. From enabling leagues to take control of their official data, to creating immersive fan experiences for sports, betting and media organisations, Genius Sport is driven to the deliver the difference for its partners.

