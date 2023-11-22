Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc - (EVLV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2023, Lake Street initiated coverage of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:EVLV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.54% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc - is 8.47. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 102.54% from its latest reported closing price of 4.18.

The projected annual revenue for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc - is 61MM, a decrease of 23.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 16.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVLV is 0.25%, a decrease of 14.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.45% to 89,505K shares. The put/call ratio of EVLV is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Catalyst Group Management holds 10,796K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Data Collective IV GP holds 9,681K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,601K shares, representing a decrease of 9.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVLV by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Edge Capital Group holds 4,763K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,227K shares, representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVLV by 16.66% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 4,599K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,829K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVLV by 22.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,974K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718K shares, representing an increase of 42.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVLV by 207.11% over the last quarter.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolv Technology is the world’s leading provider of weapons detection security screening systems that enhance safety without sacrificing the visitor, student and employee experience. Built on top of its Evolv Cortex AI™ software platform, the company provides an array of AI touchless screening technologies for weapons detection, identity verification and health-related threats. Led by a team of security industry leaders with a track record for delivering first-to-market products, Evolv’s investors include Bill Gates, Florida Governor Jeb Bush’s firm, Finback Investment Partners, DCVC, General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital, SineWave Ventures, Motorola Solutions and STANLEY Ventures. The company’s strategic channel partners include Motorola Solutions, STANLEY Security and Johnson Controls. Evolv Express® has earned industry accolades such as the 2020 Edison Awards™, two Campus Safety 2020 BEST Awards, Campus Security & Life Safety magazine’s Secure Campus 2020 Awards and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine and Built in Boston.

