Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Evogene (EVGN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Lake Street initiated coverage of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 615.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evogene is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 615.79% from its latest reported closing price of 0.57.

The projected annual revenue for Evogene is 27MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evogene. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVGN is 0.00%, a decrease of 69.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.21% to 1,144K shares. The put/call ratio of EVGN is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silverarc Capital Management holds 150K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing a decrease of 11.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGN by 35.96% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 142K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 90K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGN by 21.89% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 85K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing a decrease of 14.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGN by 24.19% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 64K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing a decrease of 11.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGN by 32.52% over the last quarter.

Evogene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evogene is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements. Utilizing the CPB platform, Evogene and its subsidiaries are now advancing product pipelines for human microbiome-based therapeutics through Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis through Canonic Ltd., ag-biologicals through Lavie Bio Ltd., ag-chemicals through AgPlenus Ltd., seed traits through the Ag-Seeds division, and ag-solutions for castor oil production through Casterra Ltd.

