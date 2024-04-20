Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Cellebrite DI (CLBT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2024, Lake Street initiated coverage of Cellebrite DI (NasdaqGS:CLBT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.47% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cellebrite DI is 13.97. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.47% from its latest reported closing price of 10.47.

The projected annual revenue for Cellebrite DI is 375MM, an increase of 20.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellebrite DI. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 24.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLBT is 1.30%, an increase of 67.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.57% to 87,836K shares. The put/call ratio of CLBT is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGP Investments holds 21,088K shares representing 10.27% ownership of the company.

True Wind Capital Management holds 13,388K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 7,086K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,571K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 4,055K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,024K shares, representing a decrease of 48.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 22.49% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 3,706K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares, representing an increase of 71.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 224.11% over the last quarter.

Cellebrite DI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cellebrite is an Israeli digital intelligence company that provides tools for federal, state, and local law enforcement as well as enterprise companies and service providers to collect, review, analyze and manage digital data.

