Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Cardlytics (CDLX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 29, 2023, Lake Street initiated coverage of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.13% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cardlytics is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 55.13% from its latest reported closing price of 7.89.

The projected annual revenue for Cardlytics is 329MM, an increase of 8.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardlytics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDLX is 0.26%, an increase of 124.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.78% to 29,728K shares. The put/call ratio of CDLX is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAS Investment Partners holds 5,416K shares representing 13.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,760K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares, representing a decrease of 16.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 142.63% over the last quarter.

KPS Global Asset Management UK holds 1,219K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,088K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares, representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 196.23% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,051K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 57.71% over the last quarter.

Cardlytics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardlytics is a digital advertising platform. Cardlytics partners with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, Cardlytics has a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. Cardlytics uses these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Visakhapatnam.

