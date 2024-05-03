Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Biodesix (BDSX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2024, Lake Street initiated coverage of Biodesix (NasdaqGM:BDSX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 172.52% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Biodesix is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 172.52% from its latest reported closing price of 1.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Biodesix is 69MM, an increase of 40.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biodesix. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 10.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDSX is 0.22%, an increase of 3.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 17,739K shares. The put/call ratio of BDSX is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Birchview Capital holds 5,193K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 4,659K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,907K shares , representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDSX by 30.30% over the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 1,142K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202K shares , representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDSX by 4.01% over the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 926K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDSX by 21.01% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 884K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDSX by 65.56% over the last quarter.

Biodesix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company offers non-small cell lung cancer pretreatment serum tests and laboratory testing. Biodesix provides diagnostic tools and equipment for blood and tissue analysis in the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.